TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 9,004 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,308,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPG opened at $6.65 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

