TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $18,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 4.3 %

BRP stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.12.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.