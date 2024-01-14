TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,241 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sempra by 123.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.