TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,168,282 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,694,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 672,764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 134,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 621,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,065,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.