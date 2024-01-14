TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,894,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 121,268 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after buying an additional 2,751,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.