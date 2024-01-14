TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,003 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $379.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $396.91.

Moody's Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody's

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,265 shares of company stock worth $3,817,168 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

