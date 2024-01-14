TD Asset Management Inc Sells 10,400 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.41% of AXIS Capital worth $19,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.