TD Asset Management Inc Sells 12,362 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $271.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

