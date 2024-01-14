TD Asset Management Inc Sells 21,265 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,265 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.57% of Methanex worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Methanex by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.53. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

