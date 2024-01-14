TD Asset Management Inc Sells 29,016 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.