TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,156 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average is $126.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

