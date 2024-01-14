TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,223 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.83. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

