TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,833 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Moderna by 36.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Moderna by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 81.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $207.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

