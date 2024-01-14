TD Asset Management Inc Sells 90,717 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,717 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

IPG stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

