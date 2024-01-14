TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

