TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,781 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,037,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,759,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

