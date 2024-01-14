Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.69.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

About Teck Resources

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$51.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.92.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.