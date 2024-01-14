Teekay (NYSE:TK) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.24

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 161667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $735.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 69.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter worth $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 77.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

