Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Purchases $13,610.61 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,512.29 per share, with a total value of $13,610.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 198,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,191,077.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,536.77 per share, with a total value of $4,610.31.

On Thursday, January 4th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,550.50 per share, with a total value of $4,651.50.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,604.61 per share, with a total value of $4,813.83.

On Thursday, December 28th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,598.12 per share, with a total value of $4,794.36.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,638.51 per share, with a total value of $4,915.53.

On Friday, December 22nd, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,615.80 per share, with a total value of $4,847.40.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,613.69 per share, with a total value of $4,841.07.

On Monday, December 18th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,602.37 per share, with a total value of $4,807.11.

On Friday, December 15th, Murray Stahl acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,597.23 per share, with a total value of $14,375.07.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,531.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,608.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,683.02. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,151.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

