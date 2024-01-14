The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stake Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.38.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $351.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.66. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $420.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

