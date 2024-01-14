The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.38

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.38 and last traded at $82.22, with a volume of 138158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,545 shares of company stock valued at $14,154,814. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.