The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.99

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 34055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
The India Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.
The India Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
