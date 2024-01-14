The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.99

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 34055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The India Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

The India Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFN. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 129,287.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

