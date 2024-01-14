The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Kroger worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.