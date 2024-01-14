The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,033.33 ($13.17).
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.36) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.02) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.66) to GBX 1,300 ($16.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.57) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,500.00%.
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
