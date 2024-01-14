The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SHW opened at $302.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.73. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

