TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $223.57 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

