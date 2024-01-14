TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 2.5 %

EXPO opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.53. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.