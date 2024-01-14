TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 5,459 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,029,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,536 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $85.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

