TIAA Trust National Association Buys New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 111.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 29.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE opened at $70.65 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

