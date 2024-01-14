TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 15,441 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

