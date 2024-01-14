TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 6,027 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.8 %

SCI opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

