TIAA Trust National Association Invests $427,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TEL opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

