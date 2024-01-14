TIAA Trust National Association Invests $614,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after buying an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

