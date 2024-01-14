TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $341,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.