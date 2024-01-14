TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $420,000 Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.