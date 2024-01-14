TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $450,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,266,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,592,000 after buying an additional 127,155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $159.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

