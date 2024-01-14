TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $492,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.