TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.18. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

