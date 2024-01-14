TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.