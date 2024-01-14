TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.6 %

GWW stock opened at $842.12 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.95 and a 1-year high of $844.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $810.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $753.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

