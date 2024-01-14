TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 2,143 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VIS stock opened at $215.78 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.27 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

