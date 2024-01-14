TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 3,603 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 192.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4,339.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.79 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.