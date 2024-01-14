TIAA Trust National Association Purchases Shares of 9,056 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 98,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

FIS opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

