TIAA Trust National Association Takes $344,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.36.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

