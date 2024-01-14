TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.