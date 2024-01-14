TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 378,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.69 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

