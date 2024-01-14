Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $563,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $205,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average is $159.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

