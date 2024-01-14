Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 880 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

