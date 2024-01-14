Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
