Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.
TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox
Tronox Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tronox
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.