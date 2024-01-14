Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Tronox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Tronox Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tronox by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 198.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,674,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.